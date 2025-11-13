Tangipa Sounds Alarm About Corruption At State Capitol

Sacramento, CA — The arrest of Governor Gavin Newsom’s former Chief of Staff has caught the close attention of District 8 Republican Assemblyman David Tangipa, who represents the Sierra Foothills region.

He notes that Dana Williamson, Newsom’s former Chief, was arrested yesterday related to multiple felony charges, including wire fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud, and obstruction of justice. It is alleged that she orchestrated a scheme to funnel over $225,000 from a dormant campaign account once controlled by former Attorney General Xavier Becerra through a network of shell consulting firms and falsified contracts. Williamson left the Governor’s Office in 2024 after it was learned that she was under federal investigation.

Tangipa says, “The fact that the Governor’s closest aide, the person who helped run his office, is now facing serious federal corruption charges, should send shockwaves through California. This is not just one bad actor. It’s a symptom of a broken culture of power and privilege in Sacramento.”

We reported earlier that Tangipa called for California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara to resign after it was uncovered that he had taken lavish trips at taxpayer expense.

He adds, “From the Insurance Commissioner spending scandal earlier this year, to the corruption now, it is time we expose every aspect of Sacramento’s corruption.”