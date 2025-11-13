Lost Hunter Rescued In Amador County

Amador County, CA – With the snow falling and having been separated from his buddy, a lost hunter in Amador County sent out a cry for help.

Unable to find the trail in the Mud Lake area of the county last week due to snowfall and poor visibility, a hunter sent a 9-1-1 text message to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office dispatch, advising that he was separated from his partner and off course. The Search and Rescue Team acted quickly and used the Global Positioning System, or GPS, to locate the man in the general location where he made the phone call.

“If you plan on enjoying our beautiful backcountry, don’t forget to be prepared,” stated sheriff’s officials. “The weather changes often in the mountains, and you could be stuck in a bad situation. Most importantly, stay where you are once help has been contacted. It is often more difficult to locate someone if they keep moving.”

The U.S. Forest Service agrees, stating that planning is the most important tool for survival if lost in the wilderness. Their mantra is “prepare for the unexpected and plan appropriately.” They note that even if you are out for a few hours, pack enough basics to keep you hydrated, nourished, and ready for any weather. The forest service provides this advice on what essentials to pack before venturing out; click here.

Amador Sheriff’s officials added, “Special thanks to our dedicated search and rescue volunteers who are always willing to respond in challenging and uncomfortable conditions.”