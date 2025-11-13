Funny Money Lands Tuolumne Woman Behind Bars

Sonora, CA – A Tuolumne woman was arrested after attempting to pay with counterfeit money at a local gas station for a second time; unfortunately for her, the employees recognized her and called 911.

A report of a woman trying to pass a counterfeit $10 bill recently had Sonora Police officers responding to Gold County Gas on South Washington Street, between Williams and Gold streets, in Sonora. The employees told the officers that they believed she was the same woman who tried to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill in September. After reviewing the security camera video showing the suspect and their vehicle, a Ford Edge SUV, the clerks positively identified the woman as the suspect.

A short time later, an officer located the vehicle on the surveillance footage with the woman, 38-year-old Jennifer Prins, inside. For additional proof, a photo lineup was done, and employees picked Prins’ picture, positively identifying her as the suspect. She was arrested for felony burglary and passing counterfeit bills.