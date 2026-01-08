Supervisor Campbell Explains Why He Opposed Fire Station Closure

Sonora, CA — District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor Ryan Campbell has submitted a myMotherLode.com blog about a fire funding decision made at Tuesday’s meeting.

We reported earlier that the supervisors voted 3-2 to close the Mono Vista fire station in response to a $1.8 million budget shortfall. Supervisors Mike Holland, Steve Griefer, and Anaiah Kirk were in support, while Supervisors Campbell and Jaron Brandon were in opposition. The county had been relying on expiring federal SAFER grant dollars in recent years to expand fire coverage.

Campbell shares his opinions on why he voted no on the closure in the full blog here.

Campbell’s District Two covers Soulsbyville, Phoenix Lake, Cedar Ridge, and surrounding areas.

Yesterday, District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk submitted a blog detailing why he supported the action.