Gorsky Comments About Upcoming Sonora City Management Transition

Sonora, CA — We reported earlier this week that Chris Gorsky will become the Sonora City Administrator effective December 1st, as Melissa Eads will be exiting the role on November 28.

Eads has accepted the position of Assistant City Manager in Dixon, California.

Gorsky, who is currently Sonora’s Assistant City Administrator, has worked for the city for about four years. A lifelong Sonora resident, he graduated from Sonora Elementary and Sonora High schools. He previously served in different roles within city government, gaining experience in managing operations, budgeting, and city projects.

Gorsky says he is committed to transparent and effective government.

He adds, “In this new role, I’ll stick to straightforward, open management, making sure every choice we make helps secure Sonora’s financial health and overall well-being for the long haul.”

Continuing, he states, “I’m looking forward to serving our residents with the same professionalism, accountability, and appreciation for the traditions that make Sonora such a great place to live and do business.”

As City Administrator, Gorsky will oversee the city’s daily operations, advancement of key community projects, and maintain collaboration between staff, the city council, and local partners. He plans to focus heavily on public safety, infrastructure improvements, and initiatives that enhance the quality of life for Sonora residents and businesses.

Mayor Ann Segerstrom adds, “The City of Sonora is fortunate to have an excellent candidate in our ranks to step forward into the role of City Administrator. Chris has been serving as both Assistant City Administrator and Finance Director, so the Council is more than confident that he is ready to lead the city in accomplishing our General Plan goals.”