TUD Planning Smoke Testing In Mono Vista Area

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District says customers who live specifically in the Spanish Grant area of Mono Vista shouldn’t be alarmed to see smoke coming from manholes, roof vents, rain gutters, or the ground next week.

Sewer smoke testing is planned from Wednesday, November 19 through Friday, November 21, between 7 am – 4 pm. The district reports that the smoke is non-toxic, harmless, and will not leave any residue.

Sewer smoke testing is a way to identify defects in the sewer system. Smoke is blown into sewer lines to locate any cracks, leaks, or faulty connections. It highlights areas that may need repairs.

The goal is to locate points of entry of groundwater and rainwater, reduce the risk of sewer backups, and improve the overall efficiency of the sewer system.

TUD may need to access manholes or cleanout areas in backyards, so customers are asked to ensure that gates are unlocked and pets are in a safe location. Those in that area needing special arrangements should contact the TUD Office (209-532-5536).