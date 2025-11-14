Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
57.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

TUD Planning Smoke Testing In Mono Vista Area

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Smoke testing - TUD Image

Smoke testing - TUD Image

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District says customers who live specifically in the Spanish Grant area of Mono Vista shouldn’t be alarmed to see smoke coming from manholes, roof vents, rain gutters, or the ground next week.

Sewer smoke testing is planned from Wednesday, November 19 through Friday, November 21, between 7 am – 4 pm. The district reports that the smoke is non-toxic, harmless, and will not leave any residue.

Sewer smoke testing is a way to identify defects in the sewer system. Smoke is blown into sewer lines to locate any cracks, leaks, or faulty connections. It highlights areas that may need repairs.

The goal is to locate points of entry of groundwater and rainwater, reduce the risk of sewer backups, and improve the overall efficiency of the sewer system.

TUD may need to access manholes or cleanout areas in backyards, so customers are asked to ensure that gates are unlocked and pets are in a safe location. Those in that area needing special arrangements should contact the TUD Office (209-532-5536).

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.