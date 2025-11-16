Rain In The Mother Lode, Snow In The Sierra Nevada

Sonora Unit of CHP patrol vehicle in the rain—CHP photo

A Flood Watch remains in effect for all of Mariposa County, outside of Yosemite National Park, through this afternoon.

Heavy rainfall will continue at times. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Meanwhile, the Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yosemite National Park, above the Valley floor, will continue until 10 PM tonight. Additionally, the Winter Weather Advisory issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, will remain in effect until 4 PM Monday.

Moderate snow is forecast above 6,000 feet.

The snow levels are currently around 6,500 to 7,000 feet today. That will lower to around 5,500 to 6,000 feet by Monday morning.

A brief break in moderate snow is expected this evening, ahead of the next system late tonight through Monday.

Total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation, will range from four inches to two feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

South to southwest winds gusting as high as forty mph, will continue at times.

Travel could be very difficult. Slow down and use caution while traveling.