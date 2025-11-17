Sonora Leaders To Discuss Administrator Contract, Economic Development Items

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will take time to recognize outgoing City Administrator Melissa Eads at today’s meeting, and approve a contract with incoming administrator Chris Gorsky.

Eads is leaving for the City of Dixon after spending nearly four years as the leader of the City of Sonora. Incoming administrator Chris Gorsky’s five-year agreement is proposed to start with a base salary of $185,000.

There will also be presentations from the Central Sierra Economic Development District about the Sierra Jobs First initiative, a quarterly update from Visit Tuolumne County, and a report from advisor Cole Przybyla about economic development strategies.

The meeting starts at 5 pm at Sonora City Hall.