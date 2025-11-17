Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
50.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sonora Leaders To Discuss Administrator Contract, Economic Development Items

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora City Hall

Sonora City Hall

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will take time to recognize outgoing City Administrator Melissa Eads at today’s meeting, and approve a contract with incoming administrator Chris Gorsky.

Eads is leaving for the City of Dixon after spending nearly four years as the leader of the City of Sonora. Incoming administrator Chris Gorsky’s five-year agreement is proposed to start with a base salary of $185,000.

There will also be presentations from the Central Sierra Economic Development District about the Sierra Jobs First initiative, a quarterly update from Visit Tuolumne County, and a report from advisor Cole Przybyla about economic development strategies.

The meeting starts at 5 pm at Sonora City Hall.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.