Suspicious Abandoned House Fire In Calaveras County

Wallace, CA — The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a structure early Saturday morning along Camanche Parkway near Wallace.

It was first reported as a debris fire at 6:30 am, and when the responders arrived, they located a fully involved abandoned home on fire.

Multiple fires have been reported at that location in the past, according to the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department. Over the summer, Calaveras Code Enforcement evicted several residents and trespassers who were housed in trailers on the property, along with inside the home. At the time, people were cited with multiple code violations and for trespassing.

The abandoned home that was on fire was located at the back of the lot off of Camanche Parkway. There were no injuries reported on Saturday.

The cause of the fire has been deemed “suspicious in nature.”