Update: Power Outages Impact Parts Of Sonora And West Point

Update at 8:38 am: PG&E reports that 451 customers lost electricity in the area of West Point at around 8:10 am. The cause of the outage is under investigation and it is not immediately clear when there will be full restoration. Some of the areas impacted are along Bummerville Road, Winton Road, Hillsdale Road, Deer Valley Lane, Bald Mountain Road, Acorn Way, Campo Flores Lane, and several surrounding side streets.

Original story posted at 7:41 am: Sonora, CA — 95 PG&E customers lost electricity at around 6:30 am.

PG&E reports that it is an “unplanned outage” and a team is “evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs.”

A wet weather system has been passing through the region.

The company reports that the goal is to have all customers restored by noon. It is impacting streets such as Cabezut Road, Coyote Creek, High Meadow Drive, Kelly Drive, Chaparral Road, Red Chestnut Lane, Cedar Road, and others.