Assembly Republicans Issue Pre-Rebuttal To Newsom’s State Of The State

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver his final annual address to the legislature later today.

The speech is scheduled for 10:30 am and Newsom will lay out the final priorities ahead of terming out of office at the end of the year. Newsom is widely considered to be eying a Presidential run in 2028 and has sparred regularly with President Donald Trump. Newsom has traditionally used the State of the State to highlight the state’s record on economic growth and technological innovation.

The Assembly Republican Caucus, led by regional representative Heath Flora, has released a pre-rebuttal.

It includes a video that can be found here.

“Governor Newsom has made big promises and launched endless new initiatives,” says Flora. “But no matter what he says, Californians are paying more and getting less, because his policies keep driving up the cost of everyday life.”

The Assembly GOP argues that Newsom’s record on affordability includes broken housing promises, wildfire mismanagement, high gas prices, failed projects like high speed rail, and denial over the budget deficit.

Governor Newsom’s speech will start around 10:30 am at the state Capitol.