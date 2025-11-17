TC Supervisors To Give Direction On Camp Justice And Columbia Way Project

Sonora, CA — The future of the sanctioned homeless camp at the Justice Center property, and a Veterans housing project on Columbia Way in Sonora, will be discussed by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Camp Justice was established in April of 2024 as a one-year pilot program to be a central location where unhoused residents can camp or park. It was later extended to operate until at least through December of this year. The supervisors will hear an overview of how things are going and then give staff direction on how to proceed forward.

Meanwhile, the property at 136 Columbia Way was purchased by the county in December of 2023 with Opioid Settlement Funds, with the intention of turning it into six small studio units for Veterans in need of housing. The board will hear a presentation on it and give direction on moving forward.

Other items on the agenda include closed session performance evaluations of the Public Defender and the Public Health Officer. The meeting will start at 9 am on Tuesday in the board meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.