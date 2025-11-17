Skip to main content
Salt Spring Valley Road Closed Due To Flooding

By Nic Peterson
Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County Public Works closed a stretch of Salt Spring Valley Road on Tuesday because of localized flooding..

The shutdown runs from 5170 Salt Spring Valley Road to 6293 Salt Spring Valley Road. Officials said the road will reopen as soon as crews determine it is safe. Drivers are being asked to use local detours to bypass the area.

Anyone needing to report an urgent road issue or request information can call the Public Works Department at 209-754-6401 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

