Fire Funding, Traffic Projects, and Board Chair Pick, On TC Supervisors Agenda

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has called for a special meeting on Tuesday, and it will include the selection of a new chair and vice chair for 2026.

Jaron Brandon has been serving as chair over the past year, and Ryan Campbell has been the vice chair. The meeting starts at 9 am in the board meeting room, and the selection of new leaders for 2026 is scheduled for noon. The board typically uses a rotating system for the board chair and vice chair positions, but has sometimes changed course. The most recent situation was in 2023, when Brandon was passed over when he was in line for the vice chair position. Immediately after will be a vote to approve board member committee and commission assignments.

Items that will be discussed earlier in the meeting include a 9 am appointment to hear a presentation on 2025/26 fire services funding and to give staff direction. There will also be a vote to approve a list of priority transportation projects to submit to the Tuolumne County Transportation Council for an upcoming Strategic Planning Workshop.

Tuesday’s special meeting is open to the public.