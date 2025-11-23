Diestel Buys Former Foster Farms Turlock Turkey Plant

By MARIJKE ROWLAND

marijke@cvlocaljournalism.org

Turlock, CA — Turkey is back on the menu at the former Foster Farms plant in Turlock that closed this May and took with it 500 local jobs.

The Diestel Family Ranch, a longtime Sonora-based specialty turkey producer, has taken over the Turlock site and plans to reopen the facility early next year. “We’re very excited about the opportunities this brings and look forward to resuming operations in the near future,” said Heidi Diestel, whose family has run its turkey farm for four generations. “Our team is grateful for the support we’ve received from the community and eager to continue contributing to the region’s strong agricultural tradition.”

Foster Farms announced at the start of this year that it would close its Turlock fresh turkey processing facility in May. The closure meant the loss of 519 jobs, though the company said it would try to relocate some workers to other facilities.

The plant, on 500 F St., is next door to an existing Foster Farms cooked turkey facility which is still operating. The Livingston-based poultry company ended 83-years of family ownership in 2022 when it sold to the private equity firm Atlas Holdings and remains the top seller of chicken and turkey in the West.

The Diestel family has been farming turkeys on its Tuolumne County ranch since 1949. Over the years they’ve expanded their offerings to a line of specialty products including organic, heirloom and sustainably-raised whole birds, deli meats and ground products. Diestel said her company completed the plant purchase in the late summer, and has been using the time since to complete deep cleaning and minor repairs. The facility’s existing infrastructure and equipment is being adapted to suit its needs.

The plant will be used to produce a wide variety of raw turkey products including ground turkey, burgers, roasts and more – as well as possibly new product lines.

“We’re genuinely excited to put this space to good use and continue offering premium products to our customers while introducing new, exciting products in the months and years ahead,” Diestel said.

The return of production to the plant has been a welcome sign for the city of Turlock. Mayor Amy Bublak said she was excited to have Diestel take over the space.

“This is an important facility for Turlock, and seeing it back in use means stability for local families and continued economic strength for our community,” Bublak said. “Any time a company is willing to invest in Turlock and bring jobs with them, that’s a win for our city. We look forward to working with Diestel and supporting their success here.”

Diestel said the company has grown steadily and been “at capacity” the past few years, employing some 250 people throughout its facilities, which includes locations in western Tuolumne county and the large home ranch northeast of Sonora.

She said the timing of Foster Farms leaving the Turlock site allowed them to continue to grow their business, and also introduce new products and capabilities.

A small team of workers is already supporting the facility, and are aiming to have the plant up and running in early 2026. Diestel said they plan to slowly add production volume through the year. The Turlock site has a sign on the front door that says “Now Hiring” for maintenance mechanic, refrigeration technician, electrician, production supervisor and general plant labor positions.

Disetel isn’t sure how many people would be needed to run the fully operational plant, but said they will begin with “a couple dozen” employees and add more workers as production increases. “It was a meaningful milestone for us and we’re grateful for the support we’ve felt from the community throughout the process,” Diestel said.

Marijke Rowland is the editor of The Modesto Focus, a project of the nonprofit Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.

Contact her at marijke@cvlocaljournalism.org.