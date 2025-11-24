Travel Anticipated To Spike This Thanksgiving Holiday Week

Sonora, CA — It is going to be a busy travel week in the Mother Lode and across the country.

AAA projects that 1.6 million more travelers will be on the roads this Thanksgiving holiday, compared to one year ago. Over 81 million people, nationwide, are anticipated to travel over 50 miles from home. The airports will also be busy. The busiest travel days on the roadways are anticipated to be this coming Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after, according to AAA. The best time to travel on the highways is before 11 am.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline, statewide, is $4.66 for regular unleaded. That is 5 cents lower than it was a week ago, but 20 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows that regular unleaded is selling in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties between $3.99 and $4.79.