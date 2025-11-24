Calaveras Supervisors Weigh Appointment And Salary Policy

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, November 25th, will consider appointing Assistant Auditor-Controller Greg Sessions to fill the rest of outgoing Auditor-Controller Kathy Gomes’ term, following her retirement on November 14.

Gomes, who informed the board of her plans on Oct. 8, recommended Sessions as her successor. Under state law, vacancies in elected county offices must be filled by the board, and the appointed person serves the remainder of the term. Sessions began overseeing the department on an interim basis on November 15. A resolution to make his appointment permanent is scheduled for a vote at Tuesday’s meeting. If approved, he could be sworn in immediately by County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Rebecca Turner. Sessions, who has worked for the county since 2017, has served as assistant auditor-controller since 2021. He previously worked in private-sector accounting and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Brigham Young University–Hawaii.

The board is also set to introduce a resolution that would create a formula for how supervisors’ compensation is adjusted in future years. The measure would add Chapter 2.05 to the county code and allow for summary publication if the first reading is waived.

Another item on the agenda would establish a formal policy for reviewing and adjusting the salaries of elected county officials, including the assessor, auditor-controller, county clerk-recorder, district attorney, sheriff, and treasurer-tax collector. Under the plan, salary adjustments would be reviewed each February using two benchmarks: 50 percent tied to pay in similar counties such as Amador, Nevada, and Tuolumne, and 50 percent tied to compensation for comparable appointed department heads. In addition, each elected official would be guaranteed a pay gap of at least 15 percent above their highest-paid subordinate. Any wage changes would take effect in the next fiscal year, but could be adjusted if the county faces financial constraints.

Supervisors will also discuss the county’s continued participation in the Calaveras-Amador Mokelumne River Authority, known as CAMRA.

The regular portion of Tuesday’s meeting starts on Tuesday at 9 am, in the Board of Supervisors meeting room inside the Government Center in San Andreas.