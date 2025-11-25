Tuolumne Government Buildings Hours Differ This Holiday Week

Book stacks in the Tuolumne County Main Library in Sonora

Sonora, CA — Many county government buildings will have reduced hours this week, depending on the services offered.

Closed this Wednesday through Friday will be County Administration, Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Assessor, Probation, Veterans, Treasurer-Tax Collector, Community Development, Human Resources/Risk Management, County Clerk/Elections, and Auditor Controller.

Closed on Thursday and Friday will be Recreation, County Counsel, Archives, Health and Human Services (except Behavioral Health Crisis Services), Public Defender, Sheriff’s administration, Agricultural Commissioner (along with Weights and Measures and Air Pollution Control), and the District Attorney.

The following offices will have reduced/modified hours as listed:

Public Works – Closed 11/24-11/28

Recorder – 11/26 Open 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Closed 11/27-11/28

All Libraries – Closed 11/27-11/29

Probation Work Release – Closed 11/26-11/29

Behavioral Health Department – 11/27-11/28 routine and administrative services will not be available.

However, Crisis Services will continue to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including all holidays.

If you are experiencing a behavioral health crisis, you can receive immediate assistance:

Access emergency care through the local emergency department or call the Crisis Line at 209-533-7000 for immediate phone/mobile services and support.

Emergency Services – Available as usual, 24/7