Woman Wandering Around Local Casino Arrested

Jamestown, CA – A woman seen wandering around the parking lot of a local casino on security cameras ended up in handcuffs for drugs and having two outstanding arrest warrants involving a deadly weapon.

The Sonora Unit of the CHP recently received a call from Chicken Ranch Casino staff requesting a welfare check on a female who was wandering around the lower parking lot late at night. Once on the scene in Jamestown, officers found the woman, 38-year-old Tracy Harbutte, from Stockton, who immediately told them she had outstanding warrants, one a felony.

After confirming her admission, Harbutte was arrested for two warrants out of Stockton. One is a $60,000 bail warrant for felony assault with a deadly weapon, and the other is for brandishing a deadly weapon, for which she was issued a $10,000 bail.

Harbutte was taken into custody without incident and then booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for those warrants.