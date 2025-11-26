Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
48.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Woman Wandering Around Local Casino Arrested

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Sonora Unit of CHP patrol

Sonora Unit of CHP patrol

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A woman seen wandering around the parking lot of a local casino on security cameras ended up in handcuffs for drugs and having two outstanding arrest warrants involving a deadly weapon.

The Sonora Unit of the CHP recently received a call from Chicken Ranch Casino staff requesting a welfare check on a female who was wandering around the lower parking lot late at night.  Once on the scene in Jamestown, officers found the woman, 38-year-old Tracy Harbutte, from Stockton, who immediately told them she had outstanding warrants, one a felony. 

After confirming her admission, Harbutte was arrested for two warrants out of Stockton. One is a $60,000 bail warrant for felony assault with a deadly weapon, and the other is for brandishing a deadly weapon, for which she was issued a $10,000 bail.

Harbutte was taken into custody without incident and then booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for those warrants.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.