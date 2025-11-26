Former TCAR Employee Arrested For Embezzlement

Sonora, CA – The former executive officer of the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors (TCAR) has been charged with 45 counts of embezzlement after taking more than $100,000 from the group.

58-year-old Shauna Marie Love was arrested at her Sonora home after a warrant was issued on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. The crime first came to law enforcement’s attention in June of 2024, and the D.A.’s Office reported it was still receiving further evidence and information in October of 2025.

The charges stem from a complaint the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office filed against Love, alleging the misappropriation of funds from TCAR that occurred from 2019 to 2024. The D.A.’s Office says the criminal complaint was filed after the examination of “thousands of pages of financial documents’ revealed the alleged embezzlement scheme, but no more information about how Love obtained the money was disclosed.