Kicking Off Holiday Season With Christmas Town Sonora Lighting Ceremony

4th Annual Christmas Town Sonora Lighting Ceremony at the Red Church in downtown Sonora to kick off the holiday season -- Photo Tracey Petersen

Sonora, CA – The 4th Annual Christmas Town Sonora Lighting Ceremony was held on Wednesday (11/26) night in downtown Sonora, kicking off the holiday season.

A crowd of several hundred people enjoyed the activities at the Sonora Fire Museum, where kids and adults performed skits and sang Christmas carols. Then, across the street, the Saint James Episcopal (Red) Church brought cheers from the audience as the Christmas tree was lit.

The holiday season welcome continues tomorrow evening, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in downtown Sonora with the Christmas parade.

“We have 94 entries and that includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, so we’re really super excited about the 42nd annual Christmas parade, and it should be a really good one,” shared Sonora Chamber of Commerce President Katie Dunn. “I’m now seeing, you know, people roping off areas for their chairs, which is such a fun tradition for downtown Sonora.”

Next is the 42nd annual Christmas Parade along Washington Street in downtown Sonora, Friday, November 28, 2025, evening, with the goal to bring the community and visitors to the downtown district this holiday season. Additionally, many other Christmas Town events will begin next week.