Don’t Get A Visit From The Grease Grinch This Thanksgiving

Sonora, CA – Make sure the grease Grinch does not visit this Thanksgiving by disposing of it properly over the holiday.

After the feast, Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) warns to avoid potential plumbing and sewer issues; make sure to correctly dispose of fats, oils, and grease. They advised, “Sewer blockages can cause backups into homes, resulting in an unpleasant mess that can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars to clean up,” according to TUD, which offers safe disposal tips this holiday season:

• Tuolumne County Solid Waste now offers used cooking oil disposal at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility located in Jamestown. To make an appointment, call (209) 533-5588.

• Avoid pouring fats or vegetable cooking oils down the drain because liquid fats solidify in the pipes and can create clogs.

• After cooking with grease, scrape it into a container with a tight-fitting lid. Allow it to solidify in the refrigerator before disposing of it in the trash.

• Never put hard-to-grind items in your garbage disposal, including poultry skins, eggshells, carrots, celery, pumpkin pulp, banana peels, or pasta.