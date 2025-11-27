Sonora Christmas Parade Street And Parking Impacts For Friday Night

Sonora, CA – The 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade is tomorrow night, and Sonora Police Department (SPD) officials want to ensure the public knows all the travel impacts.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and is expected to last until 8:30 p.m. on Friday, November 28, 2025. It annually brings thousands of visitors to Sonora. SPD advises that drinking alcohol is strictly forbidden, and open containers are also not allowed during the parade. Additionally, all vendors must have a valid Intermittent Vendor Business License issued by the City of Sonora to sell their goods.

Those heading to the event are encouraged to arrive before 5 p.m. to allow ample time for parking. The Tuolumne County Transit will be offering free trolley services from the Junction Shopping Center to downtown Sonora from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. The trolley will pick up passengers near TJ Maxx with the drop-off at Lyons and Shepherd streets, looping every 15-20 minutes. For more information regarding the schedule, click here or call 209-532-0404.

SPD provided these details regarding street closures and parking:

Parade staging will be on School Street. Parade participants must access the staging area from Washington Street between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Drop-offs for participants not driving vehicles will be in front of the Sonora High School Administration building at 430 North Washington St. (towards Shaws Flat Rd). Volunteers will be on-site to help with directions.

Several streets will be closed before and during the parade, so residents, visitors, and parade participants should plan ahead. Detours will be posted to help navigate around the closures, ensuring safety and smooth traffic flow.

The full closure of the parade route commences at 5:30 p.m. and involves the following streets:

Washington St. between SR 108 and Elkin St.

Stockton St between the Downtown Plaza and Washington St.

Restano Wy.

City personnel will begin closing most secondary streets at 3 p.m.: