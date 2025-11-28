Red Hawks CIF Sac Joaquin Division 7 Champions

San Andres, CA – The Calaveras Red Hawks are the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 7 Champions.

The championship game was played this morning at Sacramento City College at 9 a.m. The top-seeded Red Hawks entered the game with a 10 and 2 record to take on the 8 and 4 Linden Lions. Last Friday, they defeated the Summerville Bears (9-3) in a close game, 27-21. After four hard-hitting quarters on the gridiron, Calaveras had an easier time with the Lions and walked away with the winning score of 27 to 12.

The Sonora Wildcats will take the field in Sacramento on Saturday (11/29) at 12:30 p.m. in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 6 bracket. The top-seeded and last year’s champions, the Sonora Wildcats (12-0), will face the 3rd-seeded Ripon Christian (10-2). Last Friday (11/22), the Wildcats ran over the visiting Bradshaw Christian Pride 48-22 to advance to the sectional championships. Sonora is undefeated and poised to earn an unprecedented back-to-back championship. You can hear the Sonora game live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. The game is also streamed live on mymotherlode.com, where you can also watch Head Coach Kirk Clifton discuss the team’s possible back-to-back championship in the Wildcat Walkthrough, which previews the game.

Who each team will play next in the Regional Championship Game (Northern California) will not be announced until sometime in the afternoon on Sunday, November 30, 2025. The games are scheduled for December 5th or 6th, with the venues yet to be determined. The winners will go on to compete in the State Championship game, which will be held on December 12th or 13th at one of the following locations: