Leadership Change In City of Sonora Takes Effect

Sonora, CA — On Monday night, the City of Sonora administered the oath of office to new City Administrator Chris Gorsky and Fire Chief Brittan Gregory.

They replaced outgoing leaders Melissa Eads and Aimee New.

We reported earlier that Gregory has been serving as a captain with the Sonora Fire Department since 2017 and emerged as the top candidate during the recent interview process. He was born in San Mateo in 1990 and moved with his family to Twain Harte in 2003. He attended Twain Harte Elementary and later Summerville High, graduating in 2009. He was a volunteer with the Tuolumne County Fire Department, later went to CAL Fire, and then joined the City of Sonora as a fire captain.

Gorsky, who had recently been serving as Sonora’s Assistant City Administrator, has worked for the city for about four years. A lifelong Sonora resident, he graduated from Sonora Elementary and Sonora High schools. He previously served in different roles within city government, gaining experience in managing operations, budgeting, and city projects.

Gorsky stated after taking the oath of office, “Thank you to the council for the trust, and we will certainly do our best.”

The council also took time to thank Interim Fire Chief Gary Colson, who had successfully filled the role in recent months and helped lead the search for New’s replacement.