Tangipa Sounds Alarm About Potential Newsom Presidency

Sacramento, CA — California Assemblyman David Tangipa has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog focused on the political ambitions of Governor Gavin Newsom.

As Newsom, a Democrat, explores a potential Presidential run, Tangipa, a Republican, writes, “America, do not be seduced.”

He adds, “Gavin Newsom is the slickest salesman California has ever produced, but he is peddling a product that has already failed in the biggest laboratory available. Put him in the White House, and he will simply nationalize California’s dysfunction: soaring deficits, billions flushed on vanity projects, and lectures about sacrifice from a government that refuses to make any itself.”

Tangipa writes about the latest budget projections, the high-speed rail project, and homelessness. You can find his blog by clicking here.

