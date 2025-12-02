Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
43.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Tangipa Sounds Alarm About Potential Newsom Presidency

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
David Tangipa

David Tangipa

Photo Icon View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California Assemblyman David Tangipa has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog focused on the political ambitions of Governor Gavin Newsom.

As Newsom, a Democrat, explores a potential Presidential run, Tangipa, a Republican, writes, “America, do not be seduced.”

He adds, “Gavin Newsom is the slickest salesman California has ever produced, but he is peddling a product that has already failed in the biggest laboratory available. Put him in the White House, and he will simply nationalize California’s dysfunction: soaring deficits, billions flushed on vanity projects, and lectures about sacrifice from a government that refuses to make any itself.”

Tangipa writes about the latest budget projections, the high-speed rail project, and homelessness. You can find his blog by clicking here.

Mother Lode elected officials are invited to submit blogs as a way of communicating directly with constituents about state and local issues.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.