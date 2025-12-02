Update: PG&E Restore Most Customers’ Power In Yankee Hill Area

Update at 12:47 P.M.: PG&E reports that the power has been restored to most of the nearly 150 customers who lost their electricity just after 10 a.m. in the Yankee Hill area between Columbia and Phoenix Lake in Tuolumne County. That number has dropped from 144 to 22 customers remaining without lights. The utility did not post a cause for the outage. Those still impacted are along Bald Mountain Road, Columbia Crest Drive, and north of Big Hill Road, stretching to Yankee Hill Road. PG&E estimates the repair time to be around 5:30 p.m.

Original post at 11:52 a.m.: Yankee Hill, CA – PG&E crews are working to turn the lights back on for nearly 150 customers in the Yankee Hill area between Columbia and Phoenix Lake in Tuolumne County.

Those impacted are 144 customers on both sides of Big Hill Road, stretching from Yankee Hill Road to Bald Mountain Road. The utility reports an unplanned outage that began at 10:11 a.m., and a crew is working to restore your power. They have advised, “Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

PG&E estimates the restoration time to be 5:30 p.m.