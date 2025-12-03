A Ride-Along With Tuolumne County Probation Department

Mother Lode Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil spent the day on a ride-along with the Tuolumne County Probation Department—TCPD photo (Gil in middle with scarf; no other names were released)

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil spent the day on a ride-along with the Tuolumne County Probation Department (TCPD) to better understand the work they do.

Alvarado-Gil recently joined their High-Risk Supervision Team and found that their work is helping individuals rebuild their lives and move forward. Probation officials advised that this team plays a vital role in public safety by conducting field compliance checks, connecting individuals with services, and supporting positive change while ensuring accountability.

“Throughout the visit, Senator Alvarado-Gil was able to see the professionalism, dedication, and teamwork our officers bring to every interaction,” stated probation officials. “Our staff routinely navigate complex situations with calm, compassion, and skill, often working behind the scenes to help individuals stabilize, rebuild, and move toward healthier paths.”

Much of probation’s work happens quietly, according to the TCPD, noting that it plays a key role in helping individuals rebuild their lives and move forward.

“Thanks to the Tuolumne County Probation Department for showing me the ropes,” relayed Alvarado-Gil. “The ride-along was educational and a great opportunity to see the incredible work your ‘High Risk Supervision Team’ does in very difficult situations with total calm and professionalism. Keep up the terrific work and be safe out there!”

Probation officials say they appreciated the opportunity to highlight the “meaningful work their staff perform every day to support rehabilitation and foster real, lasting change.”