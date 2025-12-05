Callers Reporting Possible DUI Driver Led To Three Drug Arrests

Sonora, CA – Callers to the Sonora Police Department (SPD) reporting a possible DUI driver in downtown Sonora resulted in the arrest of three individuals and nearly three and a half grams of fentanyl seized along with drug sales materials.

Several callers advised police that they last saw the vehicle turning into the AMPM Gas Station on Pesce Way, off South Washington Street/Highway 49, on November 28, 2025, just after 1 a.m. Officers saw a male, identified as 24-year-old Ramiro Menera-Garcia, from Sacramento, get out of a vehicle matching the description.

While officers were questioning Ramiro, they could see a woman in the back seat with drug paraphernalia within sight. She was identified as 20-year-old Presillah Moreno-Medrano, from Sacramento. Also detained inside the station’s store was 27-year-old Marissa Moreno-Medrano, from Sonora.

A search of the vehicle turned up 3.36 grams of fentanyl, .77 grams of Xanax, various amounts of other narcotics, and drug tools used for sales. All three were arrested and charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor drug-related charges.