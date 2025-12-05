Cash Drive for Interfaith Social Services Raises Over $122K, So Far

Sonora, CA – The Cash Drive for Interfaith Social Services raises more than $122K, and donations can still be made through the weekend.

Central Sierra Broadcasting hosted this morning’s drive on Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN. Some of the donations made included the Sonora Area Foundation with $41,500, Black Oak Casino Resort added another $5,000, and Ken McCarty of Ken’s Asphalt donated $2,500. Interfaith Director Diane Bennett also stated, “I challenge people to keep donating. We kicked it off with a $60,000 donation from the Chicken Ranch Tribal Council. Thank you very much; that money is so vital. The first individual donor was Terry Arrington in memory of her husband, Ron, for $1000, and maybe you went to Sonora High some years ago; you may have known Ron as the Ag teacher, so let’s have some donations and Ron’s memory for our students.”

Donations can still be made on mymotherlode.com’s homepage; just click the red donate button at the top. Tomorrow is the coat drive at Interfaith’s Office on Striker Court that runs from 9 am to 1 pm.