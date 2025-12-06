Central Sierra District Wins $4 Million Grant To Expand EV Charging Network

Sonora, CA– The Central Sierra Economic Development District, working with Momentum, secured a $4 million Rural Electric Vehicle Charging 2.0 grant to expand EV infrastructure across Alpine, Mono, Inyo, Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne, and Mariposa counties. The investment will add charging stations in rural communities, bolster tourism, support local economies, and strengthen transportation resilience in the region.

To identify host locations, the partners are launching informational webinars throughout December for business and property owners interested in adding charging stations. Sessions are scheduled for Dec. 8, 11, 15, and 18. The webinars will outline program benefits, including a no-cost site evaluation and the potential for funded installation. Representatives from Momentum and EV Range will answer questions. Registration is available through the program’s online form, which can be found here.

Alex Bloom, CSEDD’s economic development manager, said the funding positions the Sierra region as a leader in rural electrification and offers economic opportunity for participating communities.