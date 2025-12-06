Armed Robbery Of East Sonora Store Friday Night

East Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating an armed robbery at an East Sonora convenience store last night, and the thief remains a fugitive.

After inquiries from Central Sierra Broadcasting, sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian disclosed that the incident occurred on Friday, December 5, 2025, at approximately 6:52 p.m. when an employee of the Sonora Mini Mart at the intersection of Tuolumne Road and Hess Road relayed what had happened to dispatch.

According to Boujikian, “Deputies responded to the scene with emergency lights and sirens, with the first patrol unit arriving approximately three minutes after the report was made.” The clerk told them that a man wearing a mask and gloves, dressed in all-black clothing, and armed with a handgun, entered the store, demanded that the cash register be opened, grabbed the cash, and fled the area in an unknown direction. Boujikian added, “Additional responding deputies simultaneously began checking the area for the suspect and conducting an investigation at the scene. Follow-up on all available investigative leads remains ongoing.”

This remains an active investigation, with no further information being released at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding this crime should contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.