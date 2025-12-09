Water Line Replacement Closes Copperopolis Roadway For Months

Copperopolis, CA – A water line replacement has closed a Copperopolis roadway in Calaveras County, and it will not reopen for months.

Public Works reports that Calaveras County Water Department (CCWD) Water Line Replacements on Little John Road began on Monday, December 8, 2025, and will continue through Friday, March 13, 2026. The hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (except holidays). Public Works provided this closure schedule:

From To Closure 12/8/2025 12/19/2025 From Kiva Pl. to Moccasin St. 12/22/2025 1/8/2026 From Moccasin to Flint Trail 1/9/2026 1/26/2026 From Flint Trail to South Bow Dr. 1/27/2026 2/2/2026 From South Bow Dr. to Saddle Creek 2/3/2026 2/10/2026 From Saddle Creek to North Bow Dr. 2/26/2026 3/4/2026 Charmstone Way from Quail Hill Rd. to Arrowhead St. 3/5/2026 3/13/2026 Charmstone Way from Arrowhead St. to CCWD Tank Site

Motorists could face short delays. Travelers are asked to follow on-site personnel directions and use the designated detour route. For any questions regarding this project, please contact Mozingo Construction at (209) 345-5348.