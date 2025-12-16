Alleged Copper Thief Busted, With Meth, Near Angels Camp

Angels Camp, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Modesto man who was caught with drugs, burglary tools, and several hundred pounds of copper wiring.

37-year-old John Evans was pulled over by a deputy due to a vehicle registration violation on Red Hill Road, near Highway 49, in Angels Camp. The sheriff’s office reports that Evans drove about half a mile before heeding the deputy’s orders to pull over. The deputy searched the SUV and located suspected methamphetamine hidden in a drink container and in a bag near the passenger seat. Tools associated with burglaries, and totes containing what is believed to be stolen copper wiring, were also located.

The sheriff’s office adds, “Detectives were notified and are actively assisting with the case, working to confirm where the copper was stolen and whether there are additional victims. They are also investigating whether the suspect, Evans, may be connected to other recent copper thefts in Calaveras County and neighboring areas.”

Evans was arrested on three felony and three misdemeanor charges. They are in relation to narcotics, theft, and violating his terms of probation.