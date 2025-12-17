AHS Warning Patients Of Medical Scam

Sonora, CA – Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) is warning patients about a scam that uses medical care to get their personal information.

The picture in the image box shows the signage alerting patients to the scam. It has been posted on exam room walls, telling patients to beware of phone scams. It states that the medical center has received calls reporting “individuals falsely claiming to represent AHS in an attempt to collect personal information from patients.” Central Sierra Broadcasting reached out to AHS spokesperson Jaquelyn Lugg to find out exactly how this scam works. “So, for example, the caller would say something like the patient’s doctor had ordered them a piece of equipment like an arm brace, and then they needed to verify patient information in order to move that along.”

The posting also states that the hospital will never ask a patient to provide protected health information over the phone, which includes appointments, prescriptions, or insurance information. The best way to protect yourself is to be aware, advised Lugg, adding, “Scammers are coming up with new ways to prey on people all the time. So, the very best thing our community can do is just to be vigilant and to trust your gut. If you receive any unsolicited call that makes you feel suspicious or just gives you a weird feeling, hang up and call your doctor’s office to confirm the authenticity of the request.”

Medical scams are widespread across the country, especially during “open enrollment season,” which is going on now, noted Lugg.