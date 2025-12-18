Still Time To Order Meal And Volunteer For Christmas Eve Day Dinner

Sonora, CA – Those needing a warm free meal over the holidays and community members who want to help others during the holiday season still have time to do just that in Tuolumne County.

Tuolumne County’s 42nd Community Christmas Eve Day Dinner is held each year at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those needing a meal or wanting to pick one up have until 5 p.m. Friday, December 19, 2025, to sign up. All they need to do is give their name, street address, and phone number, according to organizer Cathie Peacock. She says they will work with individuals regarding the time of pickup or delivery, how many meals are needed, and if they have children and would like some toys delivered. That is one of the things that Peacock says they still need: “We do need toys and some gift cards for the teens up to 16 years old. Not big, massive toys, but for boys 7 and 8 years old, they like those action toys. Don’t wrap them in regular paper; use see-through paper so parents and kids can see what they are.”

Everyone is welcome to enjoy the Christmas atmosphere and live music while being greeted and offered a delicious sit-down supper together. Another attraction is, of course, Santa, who will be there for kids to take pictures with, and instead of kids telling him what they want, Peacock added this twist: “Santa does not ask them, ‘What do you want for Christmas? Santa will ask them, “What have you done nice for someone this year?” It’s more about giving than getting, “Gimme, what can I get?”

Volunteers are also needed on Monday (12/22) and Tuesday, the 23rd, beginning at 9 a.m. until however long someone can stay to help set up and decorate or help wherever needed. Those wanting to help out on shifts for the dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 24, are required to sign up. Peacock says more volunteers are needed on these shifts: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For questions or to sign up, contact Cathie Peacock at 209-586-4802 or Cheryl Rose at 209-591-9141.