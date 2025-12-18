Sonora High Football Team Recognized By County Leaders

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting on Wednesday morning to celebrate the Division 2A champion Sonora High Football Team.

District One Supervisor and Sonora High graduate, Mike Holland, addressed the team and praised the accomplishments of the players and coaches. He also talked about the legacy of Aaron Baker, a former standout performer, who played at Sonora High with coach Kirk Clifton.

Holland said, “I knew Aaron because he lived four or five houses down from me. Aaron approached everything with a fight and ‘maximum effort,’ which is what he was known for.”

Aaron passed away from Cancer, and for many years, the team would put ME 33 on their helmets. Holland indicated that the current team is carrying on the legacy.

Holland stated, “What this has done is taught you how to work as a team and how to put in maximum effort. When other teams finished their season, they went off to do other things. You guys hit the weight room and kept working. You work as a team and do all of that. These are things that will change you guys, that you don’t even know about.”

All of the players came up and received special certificates from the county leaders.

A reminder that tonight at 6 pm will be the Sonora High Championship parade in downtown Sonora. Several side streets will close at 5 pm in the downtown district, and Highway 49/Washington Street will close at 5:45. The parade is expected to last for about 40 minutes.