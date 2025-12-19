Parade Crowds Celebrate Sonora Wildcat Football State Championship

Sonora, CA – There was excitement in the air in downtown Sonora tonight as the community proudly celebrated Sonora Wildcat’s historic state championship football win with a parade.

The crowd lining Washington Street/Highway 49 cheered and waved at the flatbed truck with the football team sitting on hay bales. The cheerleaders followed Sonora’s Golden Regiment Band. As they marched the crowd cheered and clapped. Fans, decked out in Wildcat teams gear and colors, roared when they saw Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Bearcat blasting “We Are the Champions” by Queen as they rolled down the roadway to Stockton Street.

Last weekend Sonora High defeated Rio Hondo out of Arcadia 35-10 for the 2-A title. Several players were picked for “All League” honors in the Trans Valley League as detailed here. This is the school’s second time in the history of the school to win at the state level, last year they won the 4-A title as detailed here.