Sonora High Football Championship Title Game Recap

Written by: Zeb Drivdahl:

The Sonora Wildcats completed their undefeated season on Saturday afternoon, capturing the CIF Division 2A state title over the Rio Hondo Kares 35-10 at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, CA.

Sonora began the game on defense and forced a quick three and out. The Wildcats went right to work on offense with a methodical drive that included 2 fourth down conversions, ate up 5 minutes of game time, and finished with an 8 yard touchdown run by Cash Byington. Rio Hondo got their offense working on the next possession, fueled by a 43 yard reception from Yanick Diaz to Tyler Dang. The drive stalled in the red zone and the Kares elected to take the points, kicking a 27 yard field goal to put the score at 7-3 Wildcats. Sonora moved the ball well on their next drive, but penetration from the Rio Hondo defense forced a fumble on the Kares 20 yard line, recovered by the Kares. Rio Hondo was unable to convert the turnover into points however, as an incomplete pass on 4th down deep in Sonora territory turned the ball over on downs. The Wildcats wasted no time converting their opportunity into points however, as Brody Speer broke a 67 yard touchdown run behind a key block from Sam Alderman to push the score to 14-3. Rio Hondo would drive the ball deep into Sonora territory again, but a terrific tackle from Byington on 4th down ended the scoring threat and left the score 14-3 at halftime.

Receiving the second half kickoff, the Wildcats began to take over the game in earnest. Gifted a short field by a botched onside kick attempt, the Sonora rushing attack chipped away at the Kares defense and finished it off with a 2 yard touchdown run from Tommy Sutton. Down 21-3 and needing a score, Rio Hondo took to the air on their next drive and fell victim to Steven Morfoot. Kares quarterback Yanick Diaz had his pass intercepted by Morfoot on the Kares 39 yard line. Sonora converted the turnover into points with another long drive, finished by another Sutton touchdown run, a one yard dive that gave the Wildcats a 28-3 lead. Rio Hondo drove the ball deep on their next drive but came up empty again when Morfoot picked off another Diaz pass, this time on the two yard line. With the game already well in hand, Sonora added another touchdown from Tommy Sutton to seal the game. Rio Hondo would get a touchdown with one minute left to play to close out the scoring.

Sonora finishes the season with a perfect 15-0 record and their second consecutive state title. The win was the 22nd in a row for the Wildcats, dating back to last season. Cash Byington and Steven Morfoot both earned Foust Heating and Air Hot Hit of the Game Awards. The Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game was awarded to all of the seniors on the team for their perfect season and long list of contributors up and down the roster.