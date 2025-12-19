Fatal Crash On HWY 49 In San Andreas Area

Skip to main content
By Tracey Petersen
San Andreas, CA – An Altaville woman is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County, and another person was flown from the scene.

On Wednesday, December 17, 2025, after 6 p.m., the CHP reports that 55-year-old Edna M. Street was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue SUV northbound on Highway 49, south of Union Mine Road. 67-year-old David A. Swanson of Carson City, NV, was driving a 2010 Ford F150 pickup southbound.

CHP spokesperson Jeremy Cooper reports that Street crossed over into oncoming traffic and Swanson swerved to the right trying to avoid the SUV, but the front of the pickup collided with the SUV. Cooper added, “The wreckage was partially blocking both lanes. The SUV sustained major intrusion, causing fatal injuries to Street.”

Swanson sustained major injuries and was flown to a valley trauma center. The crash remains under investigation. Cooper noted that alcohol and drugs do not appear to have contributed to this collision.

