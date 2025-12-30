Skip to main content
Missing Teen In Mariposa County

By Tracey Petersen
Mariposa County, CA—Mariposa County Sheriff’s officials are seeking information on the whereabouts of the missing teen pictured in the image box.

Jaxon Gutierrez, 16, reportedly left his Mariposa County home at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 27, 2025. He was last seen with friends the next day, Sunday (12/28/25), in the county.

“Jaxon left on foot, headed to an unknown location prior to the deputy’s arrival,” reported sheriff’s officials, adding, “Jaxon is believed to be a runaway and may be staying with friends.”

Gutierrez was last seen wearing a black shirt or sweatshirt and black jeans. The sheriff’s official description is to the right. Anyone who may have information regarding Gutierrez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 209-966-3615 or toll-free at 800-774-8314.

