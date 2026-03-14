End of An Era For Blue Zones Project Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views features leaders with the local Blue Zones Tuolumne County project.

Blue Zones puts on projects and proposes policy changes that aim to expand the life expectancy and quality of life for local residents. It stems from the work of Dan Buettner who studied the world’s longest-lived populations to identify the common lifestyle, diet, and environmental factors behind exceptional longevity.

He named the areas “Blue Zones.” The Tuolumne County project launched in 2021 with the plan to operate for five years. The period comes to a close at the end of this month.

Talking about the highlights, and how the project will continue in other forms, will be Blue Zones representatives Laura Sunday, Judy Stoltenberg, and Kristi Conforti, along with Adventist Health Sonora President Greg McCulloch (Adventist Health sponsored the project).