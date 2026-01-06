Lawmakers Remember Late Northern California Congressman LaMalfa

A California Republican Congressman, Doug LaMalfa, has died at the age of 65.

His Congressional District One is centered above Sacramento and covers significant portions of the Northern Sierra Nevada. He was first elected to Congress in 2013 and was previously a member of the California legislature. He also chaired the Congressional Western Caucus.

Governor Gavin Newsom says, “Congressman Doug LaMalfa was a devoted public servant who deeply loved his country, his state, and the communities he represented. While we often approached issues from different perspectives, he fought every day for the people of California with conviction and care. He will be deeply missed.”

Newsom has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol in honor of LaMalfa.

Mother Lode Republican Congressman, Tom McClintock, who has worked with LaMalfa closely, says, “Doug LaMalfa was the kindest and most sincere person I have encountered in more than 40 years of public service. Our nation, our state, and our community have all suffered an irreplaceable loss and rural America has lost its most indefatigable and effective advocate. My heart goes out to his family.”

LaMalfa’s death was unexpected by lawmakers, and the cause is not immediately known.

President Donald Trump dedicated a speech delivered to Republican lawmakers today to LaMalfa, calling him “tough,” and a “fantastic leader.”