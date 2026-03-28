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Sonora Man Arrested After Refusing To Leave Casino

By Tracey Petersen
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Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo

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Jamestown, CA—A Sonora man who refused to leave a local casino after being thrown off the grounds for trespassing returned and was handcuffed, but his troubles did not end there.

A report of trespassing at Chicken Ranch Casino Resort off Highway 108 in Jamestown recently came into the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch early in the morning. Casino security told arriving deputies that the suspect, 35-year-old Johnathan Charles Thomas Sutherland, had previously been removed from the property. This time, they claim he refused to leave, and a Citizen’s Arrest Form was signed before he was detained.

Sutherland was transported to the Dambacher Detention Center (DDC). Sheriff’s officials say that while being given a body search, he attempted to hide a bank note. It was confiscated. Sheriff’s officials reported that the bill had a white, crystal-like substance on it consistent with methamphetamine. Sutherland faces felony charges for bringing drugs into a jail and misdemeanor trespassing.

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