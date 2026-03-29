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End Of March Beginning of April Road Projects

By Sabrina Biehl
Road Work Sign

Road Work Sign

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Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week due to work by Caltrans, from March 29th to April 4th.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Perricone Road to Chinese Creek for drainage work beginning Monday, March 30, through Tuesday, March 31, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 0ne-way traffic control from Chief Fuller Road to Sierra Road for drainage work beginning Wednesday, April 1, through Thursday, April 2, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control for utility work will take place from Montgomery Drive to Buckeye Lane beginning Thursday, April 2, 2026, through Friday, April 3, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Crooked Lane Overcrossing to Lime Klin Road for traffic signal work beginning Thursday, April 2, through Friday, April 3, 2026, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Updating Highway closure information is here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.

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