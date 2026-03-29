End Of March Beginning of April Road Projects

Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week due to work by Caltrans, from March 29th to April 4th.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Perricone Road to Chinese Creek for drainage work beginning Monday, March 30, through Tuesday, March 31, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 0ne-way traffic control from Chief Fuller Road to Sierra Road for drainage work beginning Wednesday, April 1, through Thursday, April 2, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control for utility work will take place from Montgomery Drive to Buckeye Lane beginning Thursday, April 2, 2026, through Friday, April 3, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Crooked Lane Overcrossing to Lime Klin Road for traffic signal work beginning Thursday, April 2, through Friday, April 3, 2026, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Updating Highway closure information is here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.