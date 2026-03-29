Oakdale Rodeo Queen Contestants and Events

Oakdale, CA — There are several events leading up to the Oakdale Rodeo which is planned for the second weekend in April.

The deadline to enter the Oakdale Rodeo Parade is Monday, March 30, 2026. Enter online here. The parade features many horses, local businesses, bands, classic cars. Parade staging begins at 8 AM at the intersection of West F St, N Oak Ave., and S Oak Ave. The Oakdale Rodeo Parade starts promptly at 9:00 AM.

Friday, April 7th, is Local Team Roping featuring amateur ropers who live within 50 miles of Oakdale and have not had a PRCA card within the past 5 years. Signups are from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM. Winners receive a cash prize and a new belt buckle. Spectators get in free, roping starts at 7 PM.

There are two Queens competing for 2026 Oakdale Rodeo, Delaney Grace and Opal Cahoon. The Coronation is Thursday, April 9th at 6pm at Oakdale Cowboy Museum; 355 East F Street, Oakdale. The crowning of the rodeo’s new royalty is free and open to the public and is held along with an Oakdale Chamber of Commerce mixer. The young women will have competed in several events including speech, horsemanship, ticket sales and photos. The winner will represent the Oakdale Rodeo throughout the state at rodeos and other local parades and events.

Friday, April 10th is Timed Event Slack with timed events including team roping, tie down-roping and steer wrestling and Women’s Breakaway Roping. The timed events start at 8 AM following by Barrel Racing Slack both groups of events are held at the Oakdale Saddle Club Rodeo Grounds. Organizers share, “If speed is what you like, don’t miss the ladies of rodeo in their featured event.” Vendors and concessionaires will be setting up during Slack 8am – 5pm and will be open for business.

The PRCA Rodeo will take place Saturday and Sunday, April 11th and 12th. Saturday at 1 PM, after the parade, get in line and the Grand Entry will be at 1:30 PM at the Oakdale Saddle Club Rodeo Grounds. Pre-Sale Oakdale Rodeo Tickets are $20 from a Queen contestant and tickets are $25 at the gate. Saturday evening is the Oakdale Rodeo Dance for those 21 and over to party “til’ the cows come home.” The event starts at 8 PM, the gates open at 7:30 PM. The dance features live music, dancing and adult beverages, and ends around midnight. Admission is $10, tickets are sold at the door only.

Sunday wear pink to support the “Tough Enough To Wear Pink” Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign. The gates to the Rodeo Grounds open Sunday at 10 AM for the Cowboy Church and the 2nd day Rodeo Performance Grand Entry is at 1:30 PM.

For more information, go to www.oakdalerodeo.com

The 77th La Grange Rodeo is planned for today as detailed here.