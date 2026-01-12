ATCAA Food Bank Presentation, Swearing In Ceremony, On Special Agenda

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has called for a special meeting on Tuesday to review several items.

The meeting will start at 9 am, and there will be a discussion about scheduling the board’s 2026 workshop when goals and priorities are discussed. There will also be a vote to allow the Tax Collector to conduct a public auction for tax-defaulted properties and the awarding of a contract for on-call tree removal services to R3 Consulting Group.

Later in the meeting, there will be a 10 am presentation from the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA) on the food bank operations.

At 12 pm, there will be a ceremonial swearing-in of new elected officials.

Immediately after, during the noon hour, the board will break into closed session to discuss the search for a new County Counsel.