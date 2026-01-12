Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

ATCAA Food Bank Presentation, Swearing In Ceremony, On Special Agenda

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has called for a special meeting on Tuesday to review several items.

The meeting will start at 9 am, and there will be a discussion about scheduling the board’s 2026 workshop when goals and priorities are discussed. There will also be a vote to allow the Tax Collector to conduct a public auction for tax-defaulted properties and the awarding of a contract for on-call tree removal services to R3 Consulting Group.

Later in the meeting, there will be a 10 am presentation from the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA) on the food bank operations.

At 12 pm, there will be a ceremonial swearing-in of new elected officials.

Immediately after, during the noon hour, the board will break into closed session to discuss the search for a new County Counsel.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.