Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
68.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

TCU September Complex Fire Debris Removal Update

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County TCU Sept Lightning Complex Chinese Camp Debris Removal—TCPW map

Tuolumne County TCU Sept Lightning Complex Chinese Camp Debris Removal—TCPW map

Photo Icon View Photos
  • Tuolumne County TCU Sept Lightning Complex Chinese Camp Debris Removal—TCPW map

Chinese Camp, CA – The Tuolumne County Public Works (TCPW) Department updates the status of debris removal in the Chinese Camp area of the TCU September Complex Fire.

“The initial debris removal has been completed on more than half of the participating parcels,” shared public works officials.  “Our contractor, Anvil Builders, has made significant progress, and debris removal activities have moved efficiently across the project area.”

Currently, public works is awaiting confirmation of soil sampling results.

Debris removal for the TCU September Complex Fire—TCPW photo
Debris removal for the TCU September Complex Fire—TCPW photo

“We understand this part of the process can feel slow, but it is a critical step to ensure parcels are safe and ready to be returned to property owners,” added public works officials. “Given the pace of debris removal to date, we remain optimistic that parcels will be returned to owners soon.”

To date, the total debris removed is 5.6 thousand tons, including 920.7 tons this week. The county has received 60 right-of-entry forms.

This program is free to victims of the fire and is funded by Tuolumne County and the State Office of Emergency Services.

Questions about the county-led program can be directed to the Office of Emergency Services at oes@co.tuolumne.ca.us or 209-533-6395.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.