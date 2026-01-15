TCU September Complex Fire Debris Removal Update

Chinese Camp, CA – The Tuolumne County Public Works (TCPW) Department updates the status of debris removal in the Chinese Camp area of the TCU September Complex Fire.

“The initial debris removal has been completed on more than half of the participating parcels,” shared public works officials. “Our contractor, Anvil Builders, has made significant progress, and debris removal activities have moved efficiently across the project area.”

Currently, public works is awaiting confirmation of soil sampling results.

“We understand this part of the process can feel slow, but it is a critical step to ensure parcels are safe and ready to be returned to property owners,” added public works officials. “Given the pace of debris removal to date, we remain optimistic that parcels will be returned to owners soon.”

To date, the total debris removed is 5.6 thousand tons, including 920.7 tons this week. The county has received 60 right-of-entry forms.

This program is free to victims of the fire and is funded by Tuolumne County and the State Office of Emergency Services.

Questions about the county-led program can be directed to the Office of Emergency Services at oes@co.tuolumne.ca.us or 209-533-6395.