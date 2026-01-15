State Warns About Spike In Hospitalizations From ‘Death Cap’ Mushrooms

California’s Public Health Department is putting out an urgent warning to mushroom foragers throughout the state.

The agency is encouraging everyone to refrain from eating any wild mushrooms right now due to the recent massive widespread growth of Death Cap mushrooms. Over the past two months, there have been 35 hospitalizations in Northern California linked to the consumption of wild, foraged, mushrooms. It includes three deaths and three liver transplants.

Affected individuals have ranged in age from 19 months to 67 years, including family groups and individual cases.

CDPH states, “Since Death Cap mushrooms are easily confused for safe-to-eat, lookalike mushrooms, all mushroom foraging should be avoided.”

The recent increase in death cap mushrooms is being attributed to the heavy rains.

While the hospitalizations to this point have been scattered mostly around the greater Bay Area, Death Cap Mushrooms are prevalent in other parts of the state, including the Sierra Foothills, according to the agency. They are often found adjacent to oaks, other hardwoods, and some pines.

The public health department adds that it is important to keep pets and young children away from these wild mushrooms. Seek help immediately if you or someone you know has eaten a poisonous mushroom. Contact the CPCS hotline: 1-800-222-1222. Health officials say not to wait for symptoms to appear, as treatment is more difficult once symptoms start.

CDPH strongly advises the public to currently avoid foraging for wild mushrooms and to only consume mushrooms purchased from reputable stores or known commercial sources.