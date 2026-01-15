Federal Court Upholds Prop 50, Appeal Planned

Sacramento, CA — A three-judge panel of the US Central District Court of California has ruled that new Congressional maps approved via the Proposition 50 ballot measure can be used for the upcoming midterm elections.

Governor Gavin Newsom proposed the redrawn maps to boost the number of Democratic Congressional seats in California in response to changes to increase Republican seats in Texas. The court acknowledged that California’s changes equate to “gerrymandering,” but also argues that this is legally allowed. The vote was 2-1.

Governor Gavin Newsom put out a statement afterward, stating, “California voters overwhelmingly supported Prop 50 — to respond to Trump’s rigging in Texas — and that is exactly what this court concluded.”

The lawsuit, backed by Republicans, argued that race was illegally a predominant reason used in drawing the maps, to benefit Hispanic voters.

Mother Lode Republican Assemblyman David Tangipa has been a vocal supporter of the lawsuit. He responds, “While the Court has not sided with us, we will be appealing to the Supreme Court.”

He adds, “The fight is not over.”

Tangipa points out a statement made in the dissenting argument, noting, “We know race likely played a predominant role in drawing at least one district because the smoking gun is in the hands of Paul Mitchell, the mapmaker who drew the congressional redistricting map adopted by the California State Legislature.”